Riverside police searching for man seen assaulting juvenile girl

Riverside police are seeking help from the public in locating a man who was caught on camera allegedly assaulting a juvenile girl in April near the Mission Inn.

In a news release shared on Friday, officers said that they were called to the area near Market Street and Sixth Street at around 3:15 a.m. on April 25 upon learning of the assault.

"When officers arrived, they learned the parties involved had left the area prior to police contact and no identifying information was provided," the release said. "Officers obtained surveillance footage from a nearby business and gathered witness statements."

An image of the suspect who was caught on camera allegedly assaulting a juvenile girl in April 2026. Riverside Police Department

Investigators are hopeful that the victim, her family or anyone who has more information will come forward to assist with their investigation.

"Officers are particularly interested in speaking with the juvenile involved to obtain further details regarding what occurred," the release said."

Police believe that additional witnesses may have been in the area at the time of the assault and ask that anyone who knows more contact detectives at 951-826-5959.