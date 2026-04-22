Come bug out at the Riverside Insect Fair on Saturday
Interactive, live displays with tarantulas, scorpions, and butterflies -- if that sounds like a swarming good time, head down to the Riverside Insect Fair on Saturday, April 25.
UC Riverside's entomology grad students will share their knowledge of insects from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Main Library at 3900 Mission Inn. Ave.
With over 50 vendors, cockroach races, art from the Riverside Arts Council, storytime with the Library, tips on starting a bug collection, and the Wyland Foundation's Clean Water Mobile Learning Experience, the Earth Day celebration has something for all ages.
Here are some Smithsonian fun bug facts to get things going:
- While gathering food, a bee may fly up to 60 miles in one day.
- Ants can lift and carry more than fifty times their own weight.
- Approximately 2,000 silkworm cocoons are needed to produce one pound of silk.
- Houseflies find sugar with their feet, which are 10 million times more sensitive than human tongues.
- Insects have been present for about 350 million years, and humans for only 300,000 years.