Come bug out at the Riverside Insect Fair on Saturday

Interactive, live displays with tarantulas, scorpions, and butterflies -- if that sounds like a swarming good time, head down to the Riverside Insect Fair on Saturday, April 25.

UC Riverside's entomology grad students will share their knowledge of insects from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Main Library at 3900 Mission Inn. Ave.

With over 50 vendors, cockroach races, art from the Riverside Arts Council, storytime with the Library, tips on starting a bug collection, and the Wyland Foundation's Clean Water Mobile Learning Experience, the Earth Day celebration has something for all ages.

Here are some Smithsonian fun bug facts to get things going: