Riverside father shot and killed "without provocation" while walking home from work, police say

A Riverside man was shot and killed while walking home from work in the city's La Sierra neighborhood in what investigators believe was an unprovoked act of violence, police said Thursday.

David Abarca, 41, had stayed late at work Saturday night and missed his usual ride home so he decided to walk home instead, according to police. He was "suddenly shot him without provocation" as he approached the intersection of Hole Avenue and Mitchell Avenue, the Riverside Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

Police arrested 23-year-old Andre Devin Thomas as the suspected killer.

David Abarca, 41, of Riverside appears in a family photo. Riverside Police Department

"Detectives say there is no indication the two knew each other," the news release states.

Officers found Abarca unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when they responded to reports of a shooting near Hole Avenue and Mitchell Avenue around 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, March 22, according to police.

Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Thomas was arrested after a neighbor reported seeing the gunman run through a yard and dispose a firearm. Police said the handgun was later recovered and he was found, detained and booked into Robert Presley Detention Center.

He is being held on suspicion of murder with his bail set at $1 million, according to police.

Abarca is survived by his 10-year-old son and police said he was a dedicated employee of Rodrigo's Mexican Grill in Riverside for nearly 25 years.

"This was a senseless act of violence that took the life of a hardworking father, and our hearts go out to Mr. Abarca's family and loved ones," Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez said in a statement from police. "We remain committed to seeking justice for Mr. Abarca."