Suspect arrested for unprovoked deadly double-stabbing behind Riverside courthouse

Riverside police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly stabbing spree outside the Riverside courthouse last week.

Last Thursday, officers were called to the area near 12th Street and Main Street at around 2:30 a.m. after learning of a person down in the area. Officers arrived and found the victim suffering from significant injuries, a news release from the Riverside Police Department said, noting that they also found a second person a short distance away on Orange Street, just south of 12th Street.

Both victims, a man and a woman in their 50s, were declared dead at the scene by Riverside Fire Department paramedics. They have since been identified as 53-year-old Richard Hindsa and 57-year-old Corrina Segovia.

After nearly a week of investigation, Robbery-Homicide Unit detectives were able to identify the suspect as 28-year-old Perris resident Cesar Aguirre. They say that he arrived in Riverside on an RTA bus that morning.

Cesar Aguirre, the 28-year-old Perris man who allegedly killed two people in an unprovoked stabbing spree in Riverside on March 12, 2026. Riverside Police Department

"Aguirre then walked down 12th Street, where he fatally stabbed Hinds, and continued to 12th Street and Orange Street, where he stabbed Segovia," the release said. "Both Hinds and Segovia were identified as local homeless individuals known to frequent the downtown area of Riverside."

Police say that Aguirre's attacks were unprovoked and they have not determined a motive.

Aguirre was arrested at his home and booked on two counts of murder. He remains behind bars in lieu of $2 million bail, police said.

"We praise the expeditious actions of all involved in this investigation. Specifically, our Robbery-Homicide Unit for working around the clock to bring this violent and dangerous predator to justice, protecting our vulnerable homeless community," said a statement from Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact Detective Mike Smith at (951) 353-7103 or Detective Ricky Barajas at (951) 353-7213.