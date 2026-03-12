2 people killed in stabbing outside Riverside courthouse

Two people were fatally stabbed outside the Riverside courthouse on Thursday, according to police.

Officers were called to an area near 12th Street and Main Street, just behind the Superior Court of California, County of Riverside, at around 2:30 a.m. after learning of a stabbing in the area, Riverside Police Department officials told CBS LA.

Upon arrival, officers found both victims dead at the scene with stab wounds. Neither has yet been publicly identified.

Riverside PD's homicide unit is investigating the incident and no arrests have yet been reported, according to a news release from police.

Investigators said that they will be using surveillance camera footage from the area as they work to determine what led up to the stabbing.

No further information was provided as the investigation continued.