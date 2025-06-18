Watch CBS News
Riverside County Sheriff's deputies investigate wild donkeys injured by arrows

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department in Moreno Valley is investigating recent incidents of wild donkeys that were found injured by arrows.

Deputies are working with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Riverside County Department of Animal Services to locate the injured animals and make sure they receive veterinary care.

"The safety and welfare of animals in our community is a priority, and we are committed to holding those responsible accountable," the sheriff's department said.

Harming a donkey or any animal is a criminal offense.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the 24-hour dispatch center at 951-776-1099 or the Riverside County Department of Animal Services at 951-358-7387.

