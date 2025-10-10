Riverside County deputy arrested for alleged vehicle theft

A Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputy was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stealing a vehicle, according to department officials.

Dakota Lasher Robson, 25, was arrested in Lake Elsinore on Thursday on suspicion of vehicle theft and possession of a stolen vehicle, as well as unauthorized computer access, said a news release from RSO.

After he was booked at the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, he was released upon posting $10,000 bail, the department said.

Investigators did not provide exact details of the theft as their investigation continued.

"Robson began his employment with the department in June of 2023 and was most recently assigned to the Southwest Sheriff's Station," RSO officials said. "Robson has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation."

Anyone with further information was asked to contact investigators at (951) 955-1700.