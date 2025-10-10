Watch CBS News
Riverside County deputy arrested for alleged vehicle theft

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputy was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stealing a vehicle, according to department officials. 

Dakota Lasher Robson, 25, was arrested in Lake Elsinore on Thursday on suspicion of vehicle theft and possession of a stolen vehicle, as well as unauthorized computer access, said a news release from RSO. 

After he was booked at the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, he was released upon posting $10,000 bail, the department said. 

Investigators did not provide exact details of the theft as their investigation continued. 

"Robson began his employment with the department in June of 2023 and was most recently assigned to the Southwest Sheriff's Station," RSO officials said. "Robson has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation."

Anyone with further information was asked to contact investigators at (951) 955-1700.



