Riverside County Sheriff's deputy dies after on-duty traffic accident

(credit: Riverside County Sheriff's Dept.)

A Riverside County Sheriff's deputy has died after suffering catastrophic injuries in an on-duty traffic accident on Friday.

Deputy Brett Harris who was assigned to the Hemet Sheriff's Station was responding to a call for service when he suffered major injuries as a result of the crash, including a catastrophic brain injury, authorities said.

"In a final act of Service Above Self, it was Deputy Harris's wish to donate his organs so that others may live. The Harris family is currently working with the hospital to ensure his wishes are honored," the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Deputy Harris leaves behind his parents, siblings and his wife.

"Please continue to pray for Deputy Harris's wife, mother and father, twin sister, brother, and the men and women of RSO as we navigate this process," the statement said.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.