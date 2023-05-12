Riverside County sheriff's deputy hospitalized with serious injuries after crash in San Jacinto

A Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputy was hospitalized with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in San Jacinto on Friday.

Authorities said the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. near Esplanade Avenue and State Street. It appears that the vehicle slammed into the back of the patrol car, trapping the deputy inside.

Firefighters on the scene had to use special equipment to cut the deputy out of his vehicle before he was rushed to the hospital. Authorities said the deputy remains in critical condition, but is stable.

A second deputy who responded to the scene was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was also hospitalized and their unknown condition.

California Highway Patrol is out on the scene investigating the crash.