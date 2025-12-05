Riverside County man sentenced for murder in fentanyl-related death

A Riverside County man was sentenced for murder after he sold a lethal dose of fentanyl that killed a 30-year-old man.

Quinn Aaron McKellips, 39, sold a drug laced with the toxic opioid to 30-year-old Calin Sender, who later died, according to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors said that McKellips sold Sender different drugs over several months before his death.

"The sale of fentanyl and the actions that lead to the death of another person have devastating, far-reaching impacts," District Attorney Mike Hestrin said. "These crimes shatter families and communities, and we will continue to hold those responsible with full accountability here in Riverside County."

The judge sentenced McKellips to 15 years to life in prison. He will be eligible for parole after 15 years.

The Riverside County DA said the court denied probation for McKellips because of his past narcotics convictions.

Sender's family delivered victim impact statements during the sentencing hearing.

"Calin didn't die by accident. He died because someone decided that money was worth more than a human life," cousin Jessica Chapple said.

Prosecutors said this is the second fentanyl-related murder conviction achieved through a jury trial in Riverside County.