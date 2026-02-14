Riverside County health officials report second and third measles cases

Riverside County health officials have reported the second and third measles cases of the year, which they say could be connected to the county's first case that was reported last week.

In a news release, the Riverside University Health System said that an adult and a child both tested positive, marking a "localized outbreak of three total confirmed cases." They said that the adult provided a verbal report of previous measles vaccination, but said that the child was not vaccinated against the virus.

"These additional cases of measles underscore the disease's highly contagious nature," said a statement from Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Chevinsky. "Now is the perfect time to make sure you and your family are vaccinated against measles."

Each of Riverside, Los Angeles and Orange counties has now reported at least three cases of measles this year. San Bernardino Coutny has at least one reported instance.

Officials said that measles is a highly contagious virus that lives in the nose and throat mucus of an infected person and that it can spread to others through coughing and sneezing. If other people breathe the contaminated air or touch an infected surface and then touch their eyes, nose or mouth, they can become infected.

The virus can live on a surface or in the air for up to two hours, officials said.

"If someone has measles, up to 90% of the people close to them, who are not immune, will also become infected," the release said.

Health officials said that people should make sure they are up to date on all vaccinations before traveling or if visiting places or events where there will be many people.