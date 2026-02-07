Second measles case connected to Disneyland visitor reported by Orange County officials

Orange County health officials have confirmed a second measles case in a person who visited Disneyland in January, just one week after reporting the first case.

In a news release shared on Saturday, the OC Health Care Agency said that they learned of the infectious visitor who went to both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park on Jan. 22, 2026. They said that the person was at Disneyland between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and at California Adventure from 3 p.m. to closing time.

"People who were at these locations during the date and times listed above may be at risk of developing measles from 7 to 21 days after being exposed," the release said.

It's the third case reported by Orange County so far this year. Los Angeles County has also reported three cases.

Health officials advised people who were also at the park at the same to follow a series of recommendations, including:

Checking immunity status with their health care provider about the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Speak with a health care provider about vaccination or immune globulin for prevention if the exposure occurred less than seven days ago. They said that immunoglobulin is recommended for infants under 12 months, pregnant people without immunity or people with weakened immune systems.

Watch for fever or an unexplained rash between seven days and 21 days from exposure. If symptoms develop, people are urged to contact their health care provider immediately for further guidance.

Call your medical provider if you suspect measles to limit exposing others.

"The best way to protect yourself and others is to get vaccinated before exposure occurs," said a statement from Dr. Anissa Davis, HCA's Deputy County Health Officer. "Because measles is highly contagious, it can spread quickly within communities, even among those who haven't traveled. There are populations who cannot receive the measles vaccine – whether due to age, health conditions or allergies. Those individuals may face significantly higher health risks when exposed to the virus."

Health officials said that measles is preventable with two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. They also advised that measles in a "highly contagious viral illness" which spreads through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. It can also be spread through direct contact with infectious droplets.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes followed by a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the body. People who are not immunized against measles are at risk of developing the illness between 7 and 21 days of exposure, officials said.