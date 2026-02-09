Riverside County child tests positive for measles

A child has tested positive for measles in Riverside County, marking the latest case in Southern California in recent weeks, public health officials say.

According to Riverside University Health System – Public Health, it's the first case in Riverside County for 2026. It joins Orange, Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties in reporting confirmed cases in recent weeks.

The child is recovering at home. Public Health says the child is unvaccinated for measles and has no recent history of out-of-state or international travel.

"As we see growing reports of measles from our neighboring counties, the risk of measles is no longer remote," said Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Chevinsky. "It's now also impacting us here in our own county, even among those with no recent international or out-of-state travel. The importance of timely vaccination is clear."

Public Health recommends that one dose of the Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccine should be administered to children at 12 months of age, with another dose between ages 4 and 6. A dose is recommended for children as young as six-months old if they'll be traveling internationally.

Measles symptoms usually take between seven and 21 days to develop. They include fever, cough, red eyes and a runny nose, followed by a rash that begins on the face and spreads to the body.

The virus spreads through the air via coughs, sneezes or when an infected person speaks, according to Public Health.

"Given the risk of rapid disease spread, early identification of illness and staying home while sick are vital. This helps protect children under 6 months of age who are too young to be vaccinated, pregnant women who are at risk for severe disease, as well as those who have immunocompromising conditions," the release says.

Vaccination information can be found here.