Riverside County leaders back motion to protect immigrant residents

Riverside County leaders on Tuesday voted to back a number of measures that aim to protect immigrant residents, despite public opposition on the matter from community members.

The meeting drew dozens of people to County Administrative Center, many of whom voiced opinions on both sides of the matter that has become top of mind in the United States due to President Trump's new approach to immigration.

"We're California people, we thrive with our immigrant community," said one man.

"Anyone in this country illegally is committing a federal crime," said another.

Those were just some of the passionate pleas made to the county's Board of Supervisors, who voted to pass an ordinance that will ask county employees to look into a number of issues in regards to immigration, that include protecting data on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients, finding funding sources for undocumented immigrants, creating a webpage for immigrant services and drafting a resolution to support law abiding immigrants and refugees.

What many incorrectly believed though, was that they would be voting on whether or not to become a sanctuary county, falling in line with a designation already in place in California.

"There's no language referring to being a sanctuary county, that's you making it all up," said Supervisor Manuel Perez while speaking to the crowd.

He cowrote the ordinance that passed on Tuesday, noting that since California is a sanctuary state, laws must be followed.

"All we're saying is let's do our due diligence and continue to provide provisions for all folks. It's the right thing to do," he said.

Still without an answer, however, is whether the county will assist federal authorities with immigration issues, just days after hundreds were arrested in a series of raids that occurred across the country.

It's remains unclear exactly when a resolution draft will be written.