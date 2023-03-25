Riverside County helicopter crash victims identified; pilot had 25 years flight experience

The two victims of Friday's Bell 407 helicopter hillside crash in Nuevo have been identified.

Mark Carter, 61, and Dennis Foster, 62, were both residents of Murrieta and first responders found them dead at the crash site in Riverside County.

The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. Friday, with the "aircraft emergency" call going out roughly 10 miles northwest of Hemet-Ryan Airport, at the base of hills in Lakeview, neighboring Perris and Hemet.

Mark Carter was the pilot and he had 25 years of flight experience. His niece said he volunteered his time and helicopter to fly organs for a nonprofit. Carter was not flying for the nonprofit at the time of the crash, but his niece did say he regularly flew the same French Valley to Big Bear route.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating