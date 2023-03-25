2 killed in Hemet helicopter crash; Pilot delivered organs in spare time, family says

Pilot killed in Hemet helicopter crash transported organs in his spare time, family says

A helicopter crashed Friday around 12:40 p.m. in Riverside County at the base of hills in Lakeview, leaving two people dead.

The "aircraft emergency" call went out near Chastity and Pulsar View roads, roughly 10 miles northwest of Hemet-Ryan Airport, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

A sheriff's STAR-9 helicopter crew was the first to reach the crash site and fire department assistance was requested.

Firefighters were hiking to the crash site as of 1:25 p.m. Friday.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

A family member of the pilot said he volunteered his time and helicopter to fly organs for a nonprofit.

The family member said the pilot had flown for 25 years. He was not flying organs immediately before the crash.

The passenger on the flight was also a pilot, according to the family.