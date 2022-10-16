Risk of mudslides prompts evacuation orders for Yucaipa residents living near burn scars

As a storm closes in on the Inland Empire, officials have issued evacuation orders for residents living in several regions of Yucaipa due to threats of mudslides and debris flow.

Evacuation Warnings were issued early Saturday morning for areas including Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, and northeast Yucaipa as heavy rainfall was expected at some point during the day.

At around 3:20, those warnings were upgraded to Evacuation Orders.

Yucaipa Police indicated that an evacuation zone center was opened at Redlands East Valley High School for anyone seeking shelter.