Potential for rain showers and thunderstorms put burn scar areas on notice

Evacuation warnings are in place for some mountain communities in the Southland due to expected heavy rainfall and flooding.

Residents in Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, and northeast Yucaipa have been put on notice due to the rainfall that is expected to fall on Saturday. 

These communities considered burn scar areas where there is a high risk for mud and debris flows.

CBSLA Meteorologist Alex Biston reports that a low pressure system will pass through the Southland on Saturday.

Therefore residents of the mountain communities should be on alert if the evacuation warnings are changed into mandatory evacuations.

