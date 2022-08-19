Ridge Fire in Azusa threatening nearby structures

Brush fire breaks out in foothills of Azusa

Brush fire breaks out in foothills of Azusa

Brush fire breaks out in foothills of Azusa

A brush fire has broken out in Azusa Friday afternoon and has grown to six acres, CBSLA has learned.

The brush fire is burning in medium fuel and is located in the foothills of Azusa near N. San Gabriel Canyon Road and Old San Gabriel Canyon Road, close to the Angeles National Forest.

BRUSH FIRE | FS97 | N. San Gabriel Canyon Rd. / Old San Gabriel Rd. #Azusa | #LACoFD crews are responding to a 6 acre brush fire w/ medium fuel.#RidgeFire — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) August 19, 2022

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews are on the scene of the fire at the moment. The department is using Encanto Park as a base to fight this fire.

The cause of this fire is unknown at this moment.

Nearby structures are threatened at this moment but it's unclear how many.

Sky2 will be over the fire shortly and you can see the coverage of the Ridge Fire on KCAL9 News at 4 p.m. and on CBS News Los Angeles.