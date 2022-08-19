Ridge Fire in Azusa threatening nearby structures
A brush fire has broken out in Azusa Friday afternoon and has grown to six acres, CBSLA has learned.
The brush fire is burning in medium fuel and is located in the foothills of Azusa near N. San Gabriel Canyon Road and Old San Gabriel Canyon Road, close to the Angeles National Forest.
Los Angeles County Fire Department crews are on the scene of the fire at the moment. The department is using Encanto Park as a base to fight this fire.
The cause of this fire is unknown at this moment.
Nearby structures are threatened at this moment but it's unclear how many.
Sky2 will be over the fire shortly and you can see the coverage of the Ridge Fire on KCAL9 News at 4 p.m. and on CBS News Los Angeles.
