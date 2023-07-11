Watch CBS News
Rider Fire burns 10 acres in Mead Valley

A ten-acre blaze in Mead Valley burned through vegetation, damaging structures and vehicles before it was put out.

CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department responded to the fire around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Rider Street and Seaton Avenue. Nearly 100 personnel fought the flames with ground crews, air tankers and a water-dropping helicopter.

By 2 p.m., fire crews stopped the spread of the fire and full containment is expected by late afternoon.

rider-fire-burned-cars.jpg
The 10-acre Mead Valley fire burned through parked cars KCAL News
First published on July 11, 2023 / 1:42 PM

