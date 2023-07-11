Rider Fire burns 10 acres in Mead Valley
A ten-acre blaze in Mead Valley burned through vegetation, damaging structures and vehicles before it was put out.
CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department responded to the fire around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Rider Street and Seaton Avenue. Nearly 100 personnel fought the flames with ground crews, air tankers and a water-dropping helicopter.
By 2 p.m., fire crews stopped the spread of the fire and full containment is expected by late afternoon.
