Rialto High School on lockdown after reports of shooting threat, 1 detained

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

Rialto High School was on lockdown Monday afternoon after a shooting threat was made, according to authorities.

The San Bernardino Police Department, the handling agency, said initial reports came in for a threat of an active shooting around 1:30 p.m.

Officers quickly worked to clear buildings and found no shooter or weapons, police said. The scene was cleared by 2:21 p.m.

According to authorities, one person was detained as a person of interest for the alleged threats. It wasn't clear if any arrests were made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

