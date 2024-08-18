$50,000 reward offered for information in deadly hit-and-run in North Hollywood

Police are offering a $50,000 reward for more information about a deadly hit-and-run crash in North Hollywood.

The crash Friday night claimed the life of a woman in her late 20s, who was struck and killed while crossing the street. The crash unfolded near Victory Boulevard and Beck Avenue.

Authorities said the driver kept going and officers later found the car abandoned along Victory, just east of Troost Avenue. He is believed to be a man in his 50s.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.