Police searching for man who fled from scene of deadly hit-and-run crash in North Hollywood on foot

Hit-and-run driver flees from deadly crash in North Hollywood on foot

Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who got out of his car and ran from the scene of a deadly crash in North Hollywood late Friday evening.

The crash happened at around 7 p.m. near Victory Boulevard and Beck Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department officers.

Circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear, but police say that the man ran from the area on foot after hitting a pedestrian.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. They have not yet been identified.

Investigators described the suspect as a White man with balding hair and a heavyset build.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the crash, where the windshield and front passenger side of the four-door sedan could be seen with considerable damage.

No further information was provided.