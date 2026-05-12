Police searching for Reseda hit-and-run driver that injured pedestrian on e-scooter

Los Angeles Police Department detectives are seeking help from the public in locating and identifying an alleged hit-and-run driver who critically injured a pedestrian riding an e-scooter in Reseda last week.

The crash happened on Thursday, May 7 at around 6:25 a.m., when a dark-colored SUV driving east on Strathern Street struck a man riding an e-scooter in the southbound bike lane on Reseda Boulevard, according to a news release from LAPD officials.

"The pedestrian was thrust into the air and collided with the roadway, sustaining serious injuries," police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics for treatment. Police did not say which direction the driver fled following the collision.

"If you were driving on Strathern Street and Reseda Boulevard on Thursday morning around 6:25 a.m., and/or witnessed the collision, please contact ... Detectives with any information you may have," police said.

As their investigation continues, detectives shared surveillance camera video of the crash on their YouTube page in hopes that someone can come forward with more information.

The Los Angeles Administrative Code's Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund has a standing reward of up to $25,000 for anyone with information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect, according to police.

Anyone who knows more can contact LAPD's Valley Traffic Division Detective Ramirez at 818-644-8025.