Reports: Lakers to hire former Atlanta Hawks assistant coach Chris Jent

New Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has hired his top assistant for next season.

The Purple and Gold will reportedly hire former Atlanta Hawks assistant coach Chris Jent to be an assistant to Ham, according to multiple reports including one by Los Angeles Times reporter Brad Turner.

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 24: Chris Jent of the Atlanta Hawks poses for portraits during media day at Emory Sports Medicine Complex on September 24, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Jent is expected to be Ham's top assistant, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who added that Jent has prior experience working with LeBron James.

Jent was an assistant coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers for five seasons from 2006-11. He's spent the last five years in Atlanta as an assistant as well.

Earlier this month the Lakers announced the hiring of former All-Star forward Rasheed Wallace as an assistant coach.

Wallace played 18 seasons in the NBA, earning four All-Star selections and competing against Los Angeles numerous times in the playoffs during his career, including twice in the NBA Finals.