Reports: Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw closing in on 1-year deal

Clayton Kershaw's time with the Dodgers will go on for at least another season.

The nine-time All-Star selection, three-time Cy Young Award winner and 2014 National League MVP is close to signing a one-year deal to return for his 16th season with the Boys in Blue, according to multiple reports.

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 24: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) throws a pitch during the MLB game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Dodgers on September 24, 2022 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the Dodgers' season coming to an abrupt end in the Divisional Series, it was unclear if we would get to see Kershaw pitch again at Chavez Ravine.

While the team declined to offer the left hander a qualifying offer for 2023, it's safe to say that Kershaw will be back for another year in Los Angeles.

Kershaw, who will be 35-years-old by the time Opening Day arrives, pitched well in 2022 when he was healthy. He went 12-3 with a 2.28 ERA, 138 strikeouts in 22 starts last season.

However, back and bicep injuries caused Kershaw to land on the injured list multiple times.

While Kershaw got knocked around a little in the Game 2 of the NLDS, giving up three earned runs on six hits in five innings pitched, the future Hall of Famer can clearly still pitch at a more than competitive level.

It also never hurts keeping a fan favorite and Los Angeles legend in Dodger Blue.