Report: Lakers to hire Darvin Ham as new head coach
Reports claim that the Los Angeles Lakers will hire Darvin Ham as the team's new head coach.
Ham was most recently an assistant coach with the Milwaukee Bucks where he won a title in 2021. He began his coaching career with the Lakers, working under Phil Jackson from 2011-2013.
Following his first stint with the Lakers, Ham joined Mike Budenholzer's staff while the head coach was in Atlanta in 2013.
Ham played eight years in the NBA, jumping between six teams. His final stop in the NBA was with the Detroit Pistons where he won a championship alongside Chauncy Billups, Rasheed Wallace and Ben Wallace.
Ham will reportedly be hired on a four-year contract. This would be his first head-coaching job in the league.
He will be the Lakers' third head coach in the last five years.
