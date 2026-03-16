LA28 Olympic ticket registration draw ends soon; soccer and baseball tournament details released

There are two days left before the first round of the LA28 Olympic Games ticket draw ends, with tickets for all Olympic sports set to go on sale in early April.

Olympic organizers say since the ticket draw opened in January, more than five million fans from 197 countries and territories have registered.

After the first ticket draw closes on March 18, registrants who won a time slot for pre-sale ticket purchase will be notified by email.

Those not selected for the first drop will automatically be entered into future draws.

LA28 Soccer

More details were provided on Monday about the LA28 Soccer Tournament, including dates, with tournament play starting four days ahead of the Olympic Opening Ceremony.

"This extended match schedule follows the decision of the International Olympic Committee Executive Board and will provide each team with two extra rest days throughout the tournament compared to previous Olympic Games," LA28 wrote in a news release.

Group stage and quarterfinal matches for the men's and women's teams will be held in seven cities across the nation. Final matches will be played at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena.

New York Stadium: 9 matches total, including men's and women's group stage matches on July 10-11, July 13-14, July 16-17, and a men's quarterfinal match on July 20.

9 matches total, including men's and women's group stage matches on July 10-11, July 13-14, July 16-17, and a men's quarterfinal match on July 20. Columbus Stadium: 9 matches total, including men's and women's group stage matches on July 10-11, July 13-14, July 16, and a men's quarterfinal match on July 20.

9 matches total, including men's and women's group stage matches on July 10-11, July 13-14, July 16, and a men's quarterfinal match on July 20. Nashville Stadium: 9 matches total, including men's and women's group stage matches on July 10-11, July 13-14, July 16-17, and men's and women's quarterfinal matches on July 20-21.

9 matches total, including men's and women's group stage matches on July 10-11, July 13-14, July 16-17, and men's and women's quarterfinal matches on July 20-21. St. Louis Stadium: 8 matches total, including men's and women's group stage matches on July 10-11, July 13-14, July 16-17, and a men's quarterfinal match on July 20

8 matches total, including men's and women's group stage matches on July 10-11, July 13-14, July 16-17, and a men's quarterfinal match on July 20 San José Stadium: 7 matches total, including women's group stage matches on July 11, July 14, July 17, and a quarterfinal match on July 21.

7 matches total, including women's group stage matches on July 11, July 14, July 17, and a quarterfinal match on July 21. San Diego Stadium: 11 matches total, including women's group stage matches on July 11, July 14, July 17, a women's quarterfinal match on July 21, a men's and women's semifinal match on July 24-25, and the men's and women's bronze medal matches on July 27-28.

11 matches total, including women's group stage matches on July 11, July 14, July 17, a women's quarterfinal match on July 21, a men's and women's semifinal match on July 24-25, and the men's and women's bronze medal matches on July 27-28. Rose Bowl Stadium: 5 matches total, including a women's quarterfinal match on July 21, a men's and women's semifinal match on July 24-25, and the men's and women's gold medal matches on July 28-29

LA28 Baseball

The LA28 Olympics committee also announced details for the baseball tournament, noting that three teams have already secured their spot come 2028.

The ongoing 2026 World Baseball Classic, which began on March 5 and continues through Tuesday, March 17, has served as an initial qualifying event for national baseball teams. It's the first Olympic qualifier for any sports featured in the 2028 games.

Team USA was guaranteed a spot as the host country, and both the Dominican Republic and Venezuela have also secured their spots as the two highest-ranking teams.

Official rosters for the qualified teams will not be finalized until closer to the 2028 Olympics, and will be selected by each respective National Olympic Committee upon recommendation from national federations and each team's selection process.

Once the World Baseball Classic concludes, the other three spots will be earned through international tournaments taking place in 2027 and 2028.

The entire six-team tournament will be held at Dodger Stadium from July 13 to 19. Baseball was not a part of the 2024 Paris Olympics, but Team USA won the silver medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.