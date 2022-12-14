Regents to decide fate of UCLA's Big Ten move

Moving UCLA from the Pac-12 conference to the Big Ten is set to be decided today by the UC regents. The decision will come after months of discussions and legal considerations since both UCLA and USC announced in June their intentions to move athletic conferences in 2024.

USC's private school status appears to have simplified the decision-making process. It's a more complicated process for UCLA as a public institution, and with its ties to the University of California system.

UCLA and USC both stand to see a major boost in revenue from media rights with a move to the Big Ten.

At a previous board meeting this year, UCLA Chancellor Gene Block defended the university's decision to shift conferences, saying he believes it will benefit athletes and the school.

Block said college athletics is in a "volatile" period, thanks to factors such as conference realignments, student-athlete transfers and new rules allowing athletes to profit from "name, image and likeness" contracts.

He said the university also recognized that it will need to invest additional financial resources to maintain its athletics programs.

"We have a storied tradition of outstanding athletics ... and we want to maintain that tradition of outstanding opportunities for our students," he told the board.

Given the financial and career opportunities available for college athletes, "our students were asking for better national exposure," Block said. "They've been frustrated sometimes about the exposure they're getting currently," he said.

"The national platform -- being in a conference that competed nationally would give them better exposure. So I think our student-athletes overall have been excited about the opportunity to compete with the very best teams. So I think that competitive excellence was a big part of this."... In the end we decided this was the best move for UCLA," he said.