Redlands fire station undergoing gender-inclusive remodel

Redlands Fire Station 262 is undergoing a major remodel, its first since the 1965 opening of the building, and part of the additions include making the station more gender-inclusive for future recruits.

The $2.37 million remodel kicked off in April and is estimated to last six to eight months. The renovations will modernize the station's infrastructure for operational efficiency and improve living conditions overall. Aside from the new sleeping and shower/ restroom areas, a new fitness area will be added,

The goal is for the department to recruit from all genders. Currently, only men work at the station.

"This crucial upgrade reflects the city's commitment to inclusivity and creates a supportive environment. Additionally, these improvements will enhance the overall living conditions, fostering a conducive environment for rest and recuperation after demanding operations," Redlands Fire Department wrote on its Facebook page.

As the remodel is underway, fire personnel moved nearby, to the Carriage House in Prospect Park.

"We are always looking for the best and most qualified candidates, regardless of who they are and we are making sure our stations have that flexibility," Capt. Ryan Gallagher, Redlands Fire Department said.