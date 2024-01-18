Red Carpet beauty buys for that glamorous look | Go-To Girlfriend
Lifestyle expert Sadie Murray shares beauty products to bring the red-carpet glam home, from skin and hair to lashes and lips.
- SkinPen + Biojuve skin care : Combine the spa microneedling procedure with Biojuve products for revived skin
- FHI Heat hair tools
- Youngblood VividLuxe crème blush stick
- ARMEE matte liquid lipstick
- Kiss Falscara lash extensions
