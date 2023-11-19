Rams' Cooper Kupp, Chargers' Joey Bosa leave Sunday games with injuries

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa were both sidelined after suffering injuries during their respective games on Sunday.

Kupp injured his right ankle late in the first half of the Rams matchup against the Seattle Seahawks when a Seattle defender stepped on it. The Super Bowl 56 MVP went to the locker room before halftime and tested the ankle on the sideline in the third quarter, but was ultimately ruled out for the game by the Rams.

Kupp had one catch for 11 yards before his latest injury. He missed the second half of last season following ankle surgery, and he missed the first four games of this season with a hamstring injury.

Bosa left with a foot injury in the first half and did not return to the field until later in the game, but was noticeably out of uniform and using crutches.

Bosa has been one of the game's top pass rushers, though the four-time Pro Bowl selection has struggled to stay healthy. Bosa has 6 1/2 sacks in eight games this season.

Bosa missed 12 games last season with a torn groin muscle. He had some knee and hamstring issues earlier this season that sidelined him for one game.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley had no update on Bosa's condition after the game.

Bosa limped to the sideline after hurting his foot during the game's opening series.

"I wish he was out there," Chargers outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu said. "I love watching him play. It's just a bummer."