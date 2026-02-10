Light to moderate rain expected to impact parts of Southern California

A low-pressure system making its way through Southern California will bring light to moderate rain and cooler temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The rain is expected to start around 4 p.m. on Tuesday and will continue through Wednesday evening before conditions dry out.

The National Weather Service predicts rainfall totals will only be between .50-1.0 inches. Some parts of the mountains and foothills could receive between 1.0-2.50 inches of rain. The NWS says from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., most of the coasts and valleys will get around .50 inches of rain.

A CBS LA Next Weather Alert will be in effect through Wednesday. Although this storm is not expected to be as strong as the ones that have recently hit Southern California, meteorologists still want to warn residents about the weather event that could cause slick roads and traffic delays.

The region is also expected to cool down a bit with maximum temperatures dropping about 6 to 12 degrees, with most areas staying in the 60s.

Conditions will dry out by Saturday before another round of rain rolls in. CBS LA has also issued a Next Weather Watch for next Sunday and Monday.