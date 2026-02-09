Rainy weather expected to hit Southern California this week

Another round of rainy weather is coming to Southern California this week.

The showers are expected to start at 4 p.m. on Tuesday and will last until Wednesday.

CBS News Los Angeles is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for both days. This will not be a major storm like the ones that hit Southern California in the past. There is no major washout or concern for burn scar areas.

Most areas will likely receive less than 0.5 inches of rain, enough to leave roads wet and maybe affect traffic on Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service expects rain totals to reach 1-2.5 inches for higher terrain and north of Ventura County. NWS expects another storm next week.

Rain rates will peak at 0.2-.04 inches an hour or less, with isolated areas getting a slightly higher rate of 0.5-0.7 inches an hour. NWS expects snowfall totals of 3-6 inches at elevations above the resorts.