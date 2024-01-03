Rain, snow head towards LA County during cold storm

Another cold storm is expected to drop temperatures and possibly some rain in the Southland on Wednesday, with several inches of snow anticipated in higher mountain elevations.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory that will be in effect from 3 a.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday for the San Gabriel Mountains and the 5 and 14 freeway corridors.

Forecasters said "moderate" snow is anticipated in the advisory area, with higher mountain elevations possibly receiving as much as 8 inches.

"There is a 30 percent chance of 1- to 2-inch snow accumulations down to 4,000 feet, including I-5 at Tejon Pass," according to the NWS.

"Snow levels will generally range between 4,500 and 5,000 feet early Wednesday then could fall as low as 4,000 feet late Wednesday into Wednesday night, which could impact I-5 at Tejon Pass."

Such snowfall would impact motorists on the 5 Freeway in the northern reaches of Los Angeles County. Forecasters warned of potential traffic delays or road closures.

The affected area will also be hit with strong winds Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night, with gusts in the 35 to 50 mph range, forecasters said.

"The gusty winds could bring reduced visibilities in blowing snow, especially Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night," according to the NWS. "A second and potentially colder storm system could impact the local mountains this weekend, potentially bringing snow levels as low as 3,000 feet."

For lower elevations, rain could begin falling in parts of Los Angeles County early Wednesday morning, with the peak of the storm unfortunately expected to arrive "around rush hour," according to the NWS.

"Rain will continue Wednesday morning especially over (Ventura and Los Angeles) counties," forecasters said. "There will be some residual shower activity Wednesday afternoon as very cold air aloft passes over the area."

The storm will also bring a slight chance of thunderstorms to the area Wednesday, however, overall rainfall totals from the storm are expected to be relatively small, generally less than an inch, forecasters said.

Temperatures will "struggle" to reach 60 degrees on Wednesday, according to the NWS.