Light to moderate rain returns to Southern California with the possibility of thunderstorms

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

A late-season storm system is expected to affect most of Southern California, bringing light to moderate rain.

KCAL News issued a Next Weather Alert earlier in the week in preparation for the weather event.

Juliana Yamada

Around 6 a.m., the storm was over the San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. It is expected to make its way south toward Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

The National Weather Service said people should prepare for a three-to-five-hour period of steady light to moderate rain with some moments of heavy rain. Forecasters said rainfall rates should be around one-third to two-thirds of an inch in most areas. The mountain communities should also expect snowfall with snow levels between 4,500 to 5,500 feet.

KCAL News Meteorologist Alex Bison said there is a possibility of thunderstorms heading into the afternoon caused by unstable air. There could be breaks of sunshine throughout the day, but the NWS said it should remain fairly gloomy.

The rain should start to weaken heading into the evening. A warming trend will quickly develop Sunday, and the rest of the weekend should remain dry. 

