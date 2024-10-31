Rain expected to fall on Southern California on the first weekend of November

The rain may return to Southern California this weekend but it should spare the Dodgers World Series parade and celebration.

The showers will most likely arrive in Los Angeles County on Saturday. It may continue intermittently through the night.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 63 degrees and a low of 49 degrees. Winds in the daytime will be moderate flying northeast at about 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday will also carry a slight chance of rain throughout the morning but will most likely dry up by the afternoon. Relatively chilly temperatures will continue, however, with a high of 66 degrees and a low of 48.

The weather seems perfect for the outdoor festivities accompanying the Dodgers World Series Parade. As people gather for the parade, which starts at 11 a.m., the temperatures should stay around 60 degrees. As the Boys in Blue make their way through downtown LA, the temperatures should rise a bit to 67 degrees at around noon.

By 2 p.m., things will get to a nice 70 degrees.