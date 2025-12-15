$20k reward offered as search for gunman in 2024 South Los Angeles drive-by shooting continues

A $20,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to the arrest of a gunman who allegedly shot and killed 22-year-old Raejonette Morgan during a drive-by shooting in South Los Angeles in 2024.

The reward was increased for the second time since the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department homicide investigation was launched on July 2, 2024. It was then that Morgan was traveling on Vermont Avenue in her white Mercedes-Benz in the Westmont area, when she was approached by what investigators say was a 2016-2018 blue two-door Honda Civic.

Anginette Morgan, left, with her daughter, Raejonette Morgan Anginette Morgan

Detectives believe that the driver of the Honda fired at Morgan more than a dozen times, causing her to crash into a 105 Freeway onramp near Vermont Avenue.

Video from the scene showed Morgan's driver's side door riddled with bullet holes.

The suspects, who still haven't been identified, fled from the area heading south on Vermont, deputies said. New details were shared on the suspect's Honda Civic during a news conference on Monday. Detectives say that the car has spoilers, louvers on the rear window, black wheels and a loud exhaust system.

Images of the suspect's vehicle provided by investigators. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Morgan died two days after the shooting after she was rushed to a nearby hospital. She is remembered as a "kind and compassionate young woman. She shared a close bond with her mother, loved to cook, and was pursuing a degree in criminal justice at Los Angeles City College. She is survived by her mother, Anginette Morgan; her father, Ricky Morgan; and her brothers, Raheem and Raekwon Morgan," said a news release from LASD.

In a statement, Sheriff Robert Luna said that Morgan was "taken in a deliberate and senseless act of violence, and her family deserves answers."

"We believe someone in the community has information that can help us identify those responsible," Luna's statement said. "This increased reward reflects our continued commitment to seeking justice and holding the suspects accountable."

Anginette Morgan, Raejonette Morgan's mother, questioned the response of LA County deputies in the weeks following her daughter's death. She claimed that instead of helping her daughter, the responding deputy sat inside of a parked patrol vehicle until other deputies arrived.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.