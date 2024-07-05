Investigation underway after woman found dead inside car covered in bullet holes in South Los Angeles

Family demands thorough investigation into deputy's actions after loved one shot on 105 Freeway

Family demands thorough investigation into deputy's actions after loved one shot on 105 Freeway

Family demands thorough investigation into deputy's actions after loved one shot on 105 Freeway

An investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death inside of a car riddled with bullet holes in South Los Angeles earlier this week.

The shooting happened at around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2 near the Vermont Avenue exit of the 105 Freeway, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"It was initially unclear whether the vehicle belonged to the suspect or the victim," the LASD release said. "From the patrol car, the Deputy requested assistance from South Los Angeles Sheriff's Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department."

They arrived and found the woman, identified as 22-year-old Raejonette Morgan, suffering from gunshot wounds inside of her car. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died days later on July 4.

Anginette Morgan (left) and her daughter, 22-year-old Raejonette Morgan. Anginette Morgan

Now, the family is demanding a deeper look into the actions of the first deputy who was called to the scene, a member of the Parks Bureau.

They say that the deputy "sat in his patrol car and rendered no aid to help the shooting victim," in a statement released by civil rights activist Najee Ali. They are being represented by civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

"This tragic shooting has garnered national attention because of a Facebook Live video that has now gone viral," Ali's release said. "This deputy's inaction captured on video is reminiscent of the Sheriff's deputy in the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas who stood by as children were being shot to death and he refused to offer any aid to school children who were begging for help and died."

The statement says that Crump has requested a meeting with Los Angeles Sheriff Robert Luna in order to learn what department protocol is when a shooting victim is still alive.

"We want this deputy's name released and want to see if he has a history of complaints concerning not helping African American crime victims," Ali said.

In a statement released early Friday morning, LASD said that they are "conducting a Critical Incident Review of the entire incident which will include the Deputy's response, equipment, training, and tactics to determine if Department policies and procedures were followed."

"We are deeply concerned about this incident and detectives are diligently working to solve this heinous murder and bring justice to the family. We extend our sincere condolences to the family of Raejonette Morgan during this tragic time," the statement said. "The Department is unwavering in our commitment to saving lives and protecting our community members in any emergency situation."

Anyone with further information on the ongoing investigation is urged to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.