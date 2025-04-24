Reward increased for information in drive-by shooting death of Raejonette Morgan in South LA

The reward for information on the 2024 drive-by killing of Raejonette Morgan in South Los Angeles was increased this week as investigators still search for the gunman.

It happened on July 2, 2024 at around 7:45 p.m., when Morgan, 22, was driving on Vermont Avenue in a white Mercedes-Benz, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Anginette Morgan, left, with her daughter, Raejonette Morgan Anginette Morgan

As she approached the 105 Freeway in Westmont, she was approached by a 2016-2018 blue Honda Civic with black wheels, a loud exhaust, a spoiler and louvers on the rear window, deputies said.

For unknown reasons, Morgan was shot several times, causing her to crash near the Vermont Avenue onramp to the freeway.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to increase an existing reward to $15,000 "to incentivize new leads or tips from the public and encourage reluctant witnesses or informants to come forward with critical information," deputies said.

Images of the suspect's vehicle provided by investigators. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.