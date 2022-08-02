Racehorse collapses, dies after finishing 4th at Los Alamitos

Another horse has died in a racing accident at Los Alamitos, marking the track's ninth horse death of the year.

Smokin Hot Fire, a 2-year-old gelding owned by Rojas Racing LLC and trained by Ricardo Guillen, collapsed after coming in fourth place during Saturday night's seventh race.

The California Horse Racing Board listed his cause of death as "musculoskeletal."

So far this year, there have been three deaths from training injuries and six from racing injuries.

The track took a series of steps aimed at improving safety after four horses died in an 11-day span earlier this year.

The California Horse Racing Board said the Cypress track consulted with a racing-surface expert to determine if the track surface is a contributing factor to recent injuries

According to the CHRB, Los Alamitos has eliminated the use of "high toe grabs" -- similar to cleats worn by football players to give them better traction on turf -- on rear horseshoes. The track also eliminated the "breaking bar" in quarter-horse races. The bar is similar to a starting block in track meets, adding traction at the start of a race.

Last year, the track was placed on probation after 11 horses died at the track.

The track was also placed on probation in 2020 when at least 20 horses died after suffering racing or training injuries.