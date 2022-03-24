Los Alamitos taking safety steps after spate of recent horse deaths

Los Alamitos Race Course has taken a series of steps aimed at improving safety after five horses have died this year, four of which died in an 11-day span.

The California Horse Racing Board said the Cypress track will be consulting with a racing-surface expert to determine if the track surface is a contributing factor to recent injuries

According to the CHRB, Los Alamitos has eliminated the use of "high toe grabs" -- similar to cleats worn by football players to give them better traction on turf -- on rear horseshoes. The track also eliminated the "breaking bar" in quarter-horse races. The bar is similar to a starting block in track meets, adding traction at the start of a race.

On Wednesday, a 2-year-old colt died after suffering a training injury marking the third racehorse death in five days and the fifth death this year.

According to the Mike Marten of the California Horse Racing Board, See You At Front sustained an injury while galloping on Wednesday morning and required euthanasia.

Over the weekend, 5-year-old Stolen Lives and 3-year-old filly Fastidious both suffered fatal injuries.

Earlier this month, 6-year-old mare Ballet Royalty died suddenly after a race. Big Fabuloso, a 4-year-old gelding, died after suffering an injury while racing on Jan. 8.

Last year, the track was placed on probation after 11 horses died at the track.

At that time at least 20 horses had died at the track in 2020 after suffering racing or training injuries.