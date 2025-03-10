QB Jimmy Garoppolo returning to the Rams to back up Matthew Stafford, reports

Jimmy Garoppolo is staying with the Los Angeles Rams to back up Matthew Stafford, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The signing has not yet been officially announced by the Rams as free agency does not technically begin until Wednesday. The terms of the deal are not yet known.

Garoppolo, now 33, is 43-21 as a starter with the Patriots, 49ers, Raiders and Rams. He signed with Los Angeles ahead of last season, but was suspended for the first two games after violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

He started one game last season, throwing for 334 yards and two touchdowns in what wound up a 28-22 loss to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles.