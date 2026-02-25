Pursuit suspect hospitalized after running into LAPD car in Hollywood

A pursuit suspect was hospitalized in an unknown condition after he ran into a police car in Hollywood.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers began the chase around 5:35 p.m. after learning the suspect was driving a stolen minivan.

Officers said the suspect crashed into the back of another car before driving into an alleyway near the intersection of Detroit Street and Hawthorn Avenue.

The suspect ditched the stolen minivan and tried to run away from officers, but ran into a patrol car. Officers apprehended the suspect before paramedics arrived to evaluate him.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said they transported one person to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The chase lasted about 10 minutes. Officers cordoned off the alleyway following the crash.