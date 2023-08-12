Pursuit suspect arrested in San Pedro

Authorities are in pursuit of a suspect in San Pedro.

CHP confronting the suspect after a brief foot pursuit in San Pedro KCAL News

It was not immediately clear what prompted the chase, but the suspect could be seen driving erratically along the freeway and surface streets, swerving around traffic and driving on the wrong side of the road.

The pursuit is believed to have started in Compton with the suspect fleeing along I-110.

At 4:15 p.m., the suspect stopped the car at the intersection of N. Centre Street and W. Sepulveda Street and ran on foot into a nearby neighborhood.

At 4:20 p.m., CHP officers caught up to the suspect as he attempted to gain entrance into a residence and was taken into custody.

