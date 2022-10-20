Pursuit ends in crash in Rancho Cucamonga

An officer, woman, and toddler are hospitalized after a wild pursuit that started in Fontana and ended in Rancho Cucamonga early Thursday morning.

It started around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in Fontana when officers tried to stop a vehicle that was coming from an area known for a lot of thefts, officers said. The vehicle took off, and during the pursuit, the suspects threw a bicycle and other items at officers on the 10 Freeway, police said.

According to the Fontana Police Department, the suspects made a U-turn at Archibald Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga and headed toward officers and other drivers head-on. A crash happened with the officers, suspects, and two other cars.

Officers said three suspects ran from the car and they were all eventually located and arrested. Two of the suspects had minor injuries.

One of the officers involved in the crash sustained moderate injuries during the takedown. A woman and young child had minor injuries and were taken to the hospital as a precaution.