Public's help sought in locating 19-year-old boy with autism in LA

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating Celbin Nataren, a missing, at-risk teen with autism in Los Angeles.

Nataren is 19 years old with a mental capacity of a 3-year-old. He was last seen in the 9600 block of Kalmia Street at 5:10 a.m. Sunday. 

Nataren is 5'08", 160lbs with brown eyes, brown hair, and full beard. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray pants, and no shoes. 

Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.  
 

First published on March 10, 2024 / 12:39 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

