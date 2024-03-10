Public's help sought in locating 19-year-old boy with autism in LA

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating Celbin Nataren, a missing, at-risk teen with autism in Los Angeles.

Nataren is 19 years old with a mental capacity of a 3-year-old. He was last seen in the 9600 block of Kalmia Street at 5:10 a.m. Sunday.

Nataren is 5'08", 160lbs with brown eyes, brown hair, and full beard. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray pants, and no shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

