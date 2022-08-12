Prominent coach in Orange arrested on charges of sexual assault of 2 teenage girls

On Thursday, a coach at Stars Prep Academy in Orange was arrested on suspicion of sexual assaults on teenage girls in Santa Ana and Riverside County.

Chris "Coach Frogg" Flores, 37, is accused of sexual assaults against two teenage girls.

Santa Ana police Sgt. Maria Lopez said that 37-year-old Christopher Flores, of Bellflower, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. in Bakersfield.

Also referred to as "Coach Frogg," Flores is well known for his connection to some high-profile former and current college and professional football players. In a statement, officials at the sports academy said they "severed ties" with Flores after learning of the allegations.

"The hair on my arms stood up, my heart was in my stomach. Like, it's just like my stomach dropped," said a woman who didn't want to be identified on camera, but claims she was raped by Flores on her 21st birthday.

That case did go to trial, but Flores was acquitted by a jury. That was more than a decade ago.

Jeff Uiagalelei told CBSLA that about a year ago Flores tried to get his 12-year-old niece out on a date.

"Well, he was trying to get her out on a date and trying to get her to go with him, you know, by himself," Uiagalelei said. "I'm telling you, not only was I angry, but I mean, I wanted to take matters into my own hands."

He said that his family got his niece away from Flores and warned others about what happened and waited for the investigation to run its course.

"I'm super glad this week something finally started changing. I mean, we've been praying on it for a long time," Uiagalelei said.

The most recent accusations against Flores are sexual assaults on a 14-year-old girl in Santa Ana and a 15-year-old girl in Riverside, according to Sgt. Lopez.

The 37-year-old coach is also accused of having sexual relations involving the 14-year-old girl throughout 2021 in various parts of Santa Ana, including at a camp at Calvary High School, and at a location in Anaheim.

"She was part of the academy that Mr. Flores, the suspect, the arrestee, trained and coached at," Lopez said. "So, she was part of that program and that's how she knew...because he was her coach."

Officials at Stars Prep Academy released a statement on Instagram that reads:

"The STARS family has been made aware that one of our former team members, Chris Flores, known by many as Coach Frogg, is named in several allegations of sexual misconduct involving minors. The STARS family has a zero-tolerance policy for sexual misconduct and we have severed all ties with Mr. Flores. Moreover, we are fully cooperating with the Santa Ana Police Department's investigation. We all still have many questions and at this time, not a lot of answers. One certain thing is this: we are a family; our students, staff, and our partners. Families overcome challenges by healing together. I truly hope that together we can take steps to rebuild a strong STARS family."

STARS founder and former NFL player Jason David made a statement on Instagram, saying in part:

"Never in a million years would I ever imagine releasing a public statement to address sexual misconduct allegations that involves Mr. Flores and our innocent little girls. I'm sick to my stomach. I'm disgusted. I'm outraged, and as I go through this investigation process with my very own daughter, I can only empathize with all the families that have been impacted by these allegations. These poor little girls not only have to deal with this in private, but now public."

An attorney for Flores released a statement as well, saying in part:

"Chris has been a coach and mentor kids in this community for many years and all of these allegations are very shocking and disappointing. He absolutely denies any inappropriate relationship or contact with any current or former athlete or student. All he has tried to do is to help kids move forward and achieve their dreams."