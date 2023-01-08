Probe underway after woman is fatally stabbed in Santa Clarita

Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding a stabbing death of a woman in Santa Clarita.

The stabbing unfolded around 1:15 a.m. near Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road.

There, authorities responded and located the female victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.