Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Probe underway after deadly officer-involved shooting unfolds in Rampart area

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities were investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in the Rampart area. 

The incident unfolded in the 500 block of S. Rampart Boulevard just after 3:20 a.m. Sunday. The LAPD reports that a suspect was killed. 

No officers were injured. 

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 11, 2022 / 7:55 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.