Probe underway after deadly officer-involved shooting unfolds in Rampart area
Authorities were investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in the Rampart area.
The incident unfolded in the 500 block of S. Rampart Boulevard just after 3:20 a.m. Sunday. The LAPD reports that a suspect was killed.
No officers were injured.
This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.
